Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Dakota Hudson, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 263 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 523 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (795 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the majors.

Atlanta's 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (16-4) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Strider is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Strider is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker

