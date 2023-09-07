Nicky Lopez vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .233.
- Lopez has had a hit in 31 of 72 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Lopez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (19.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.6%).
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.292
|AVG
|.333
|.346
|OBP
|.350
|.292
|SLG
|.556
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|8
|4/2
|K/BB
|3/1
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-10) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-10 with an 8.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, Aug. 28 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- The 42-year-old has put together an 8.10 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .359 to his opponents.
