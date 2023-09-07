The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .233.

Lopez has had a hit in 31 of 72 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.3%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Lopez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (19.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.6%).

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .292 AVG .333 .346 OBP .350 .292 SLG .556 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 8 4/2 K/BB 3/1 1 SB 0

