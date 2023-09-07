Rashid Shaheed is being drafted as the 68th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he generated 72.5 fantasy points last season (57th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New Orleans Saints WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Rashid Shaheed Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 72.50 78.61 - Overall Rank 183 193 184 Position Rank 58 71 68

Rashid Shaheed 2022 Stats

Shaheed hauled in 28 balls last season on his way to 488 receiving yards and two scores.

Shaheed accumulated 15.5 fantasy points -- three catches, 95 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.

In Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Shaheed finished with a season-low 0.8 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, eight yards, on two targets.

Rashid Shaheed 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 Bengals 10.4 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 11.3 1 1 53 1 Week 8 Raiders 3.8 3 3 38 0 Week 10 @Steelers 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 11 Rams 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 12 @49ers 5.9 3 2 53 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 7.5 4 4 75 0 Week 15 Falcons 15.5 4 3 95 1 Week 16 @Browns 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 17 @Eagles 7.9 6 6 79 0 Week 18 Panthers 4.1 4 3 34 0

