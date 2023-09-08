Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams square off on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 270 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .504 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 533 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (809 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Elder is trying to secure his 16th quality start of the year in this game.

Elder is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.