The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .274 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Ozuna has had a hit in 87 of 123 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (22.8%).

In 30 games this season, he has gone deep (24.4%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).

Ozuna has driven in a run in 47 games this year (38.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .296 AVG .252 .371 OBP .324 .610 SLG .486 32 XBH 24 19 HR 14 40 RBI 39 56/27 K/BB 60/23 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings