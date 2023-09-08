The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .294 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 47th in slugging.

Harris II will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.

In 69.0% of his games this season (80 of 116), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this year (26.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (37.9%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 63 .312 AVG .279 .350 OBP .325 .511 SLG .432 21 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

Pirates Pitching Rankings