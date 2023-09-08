The Atlanta Braves and Travis d'Arnaud (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 55.9% of his 59 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 23 games this season (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 40.7% of his games this year (24 of 59), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .211 AVG .266 .287 OBP .309 .456 SLG .438 10 XBH 12 6 HR 5 19 RBI 17 17/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

