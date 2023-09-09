The Alcorn State Braves (0-1) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-1) at Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

With 540.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FCS, SFA has had to rely on its 91st-ranked offense (240.0 yards per contest) to keep them in games. With 226.0 total yards per game on offense, Alcorn State ranks 94th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 78th, allowing 441.0 total yards per game.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Alcorn State vs. SFA Key Statistics

Alcorn State SFA 226.0 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.0 (93rd) 441.0 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540.0 (100th) 182.0 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.0 (75th) 44.0 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.0 (89th) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (2nd)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 44 yards (44.0 yards per game) while completing 55.6% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Macon, has carried the ball four times for 83 yards (83.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jarveon Howard has totaled 47 yards on 13 carries.

Malik Rodgers has registered one catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 26 (26.0 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Niko Duffey has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 12 yards (12.0 yards per game) this year.

Da'Mare Franklin's one catch (on one target) has netted him 8 yards (8.0 ypg).

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has recorded 136 yards (136.0 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Anthony Williams has racked up 55 yards on nine carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards (51.0 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 17 yards through the air.

Lawton Rikel has hauled in three catches for 40 yards (40.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Josh Thompson has caught three passes for 35 yards (35.0 yards per game) this year.

Khiyon Wafer has a total of 22 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed SFA or Alcorn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.