The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado (-3) 59.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Colorado (-3) 59.5 -162 +136 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Colorado (-2.5) 58.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -149 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Colorado (-3) - -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Colorado vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Colorado has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
  • Nebraska has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Colorado & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Colorado
To Win the Pac-12 +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500
Nebraska
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.