Eddie Rosario vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario is batting .444 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 75 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has an RBI in 36 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 49 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.298
|AVG
|.230
|.339
|OBP
|.301
|.573
|SLG
|.393
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|22
|57/14
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (8-14) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 39th in WHIP (1.310), and 40th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
