The Jackson State Tigers should come out on top in their game against the Southern Jaguars at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Jackson State vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-20.1) 32.5 Jackson State 26, Southern 6

Tigers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 10.0 14.0 -- -- 10.0 14.0 Jackson State 23.5 17.5 -- -- -- --

