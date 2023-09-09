On Saturday, Michael Harris II (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .291 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 50th in slugging.

In 68.4% of his 117 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (10.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this year (26.5%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (37.6%), including 13 multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 63 .305 AVG .279 .343 OBP .325 .500 SLG .432 21 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 22 37/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

Pirates Pitching Rankings