The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) are 9-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Arizona Wildcats (1-0). The over/under is set at 60.5 points for the contest.

Mississippi State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 18th-best in scoring offense (48.0 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7.0 points allowed per game). Arizona ranks 34th with 478.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 38th with 264.0 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -9 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -350 +280

Looking to place a bet on Mississippi State vs. Arizona? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 SEC Betting Trends

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Mississippi State went 7-5-1 last year.

The Bulldogs had an ATS record of 3-1-1 when playing as at least 9-point favorites last season.

In 13 Mississippi State games last year, seven went over the total.

Mississippi State went 7-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +280 odds on them winning this game.

The Bulldogs have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Mississippi State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers threw for 3,963 yards (304.8 per game), completing 67.9% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Jo'Quavious Marks scored nine touchdowns and picked up 582 yards (44.8 per game).

In addition, Marks had 48 receptions for 288 yards and zero touchdowns.

Rara Thomas had 44 receptions for 626 yards (48.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

On the ground, Dillon Johnson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 499 yards (38.4 per game).

In addition, Johnson had 47 catches for 274 yards and zero touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Nathaniel Watson collected 90 tackles, 7.0 TFL, six sacks, and one interception in 13 games last year.

Jett Johnson recorded 75 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and two sacks in 13 games.

Tyrus Wheat totaled one interception to go with 39 tackles, 7.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games a season ago.

In 2022, Collin Duncan had one interception to go with 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.