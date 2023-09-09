The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) meet at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Ole Miss has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (73 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Tulane ranks 50th in the FBS (37 points per game), and it is 54th on the other side of the ball (17 points allowed per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Ole Miss Tulane 667 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (62nd) 235 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (36th) 143 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (76th) 524 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (36th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 334 yards (334 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 36 rushing yards on four carries.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 60 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Tre Harris' team-high 133 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of eight targets) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has caught six passes for 111 yards (111 yards per game) this year.

Kyirin Heath has hauled in three grabs for 48 yards, an average of 48 yards per game.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 294 yards (294 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 93.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 39 yards (39 ypg) on 11 carries.

Makhi Hughes has rushed eight times for 41 yards.

Jha'Quan Jackson paces his team with 106 receiving yards on three receptions with two touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has recorded 96 receiving yards (96 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Chris Brazzell II's four targets have resulted in four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

