The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) will look to upset the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Rebels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Tulane matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

