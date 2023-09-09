When the Florida State Seminoles match up with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection model predicts the Seminoles will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Looking to bet on Florida State vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Southern Miss (+31) Under (53) Florida State 41, Southern Miss 11

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Sun Belt Predictions

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Seminoles have posted one win against the spread this season.

Every Seminoles game has gone over the point total this year.

Florida State games average 56.5 total points per game this season, 3.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Eagles vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 45.0 24.0 -- -- -- -- Southern Miss 40.0 14.0 40.0 14.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.