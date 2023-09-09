The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) match up against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Florida State sports the 28th-ranked offense this year (494 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 460 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Southern Miss is putting up 40 points per game (40th-ranked). It ranks 41st in the FBS defensively (14 points given up per game).

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Florida State 441 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494 (38th) 226 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460 (97th) 145 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (78th) 296 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 359 (14th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 267 passing yards, or 267 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Rodrigues Clark, has carried the ball nine times for 54 yards (54 per game).

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 30 yards on two carries, while also catching three passes for 18 yards.

Jakarius Caston has totaled five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 104 (104 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times and has one touchdown.

Latreal Jones has put up a 68-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Davis Dalton's three receptions (on three targets) have netted him 36 yards (36 ypg).

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 342 yards, completing 74.2% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 38 yards (38 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 47 yards on the ground.

Keon Coleman's 122 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered nine receptions and three touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught seven passes for 104 yards (104 yards per game) this year.

Jaheim Bell has racked up two receptions for 49 yards, an average of 49 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

