Saints vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 1
The New Orleans Saints' (0-0) injury report heading into their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-0) currently includes six players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 from Caesars Superdome.
A year ago, the Saints failed to qualify for the playoffs after going 7-10. They put up 19.4 points per game (22nd in the league) while their defense allowed 20.3 (ninth).
In 2022, the Titans went 7-10 and failed to qualify for the postseason. They gave up 21.1 points per game (to rank 13th in the NFL) while scoring 17.5 per game (28th).
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|Groin
|Out
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dillon Radunz
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tre Avery
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Arden Key
|OLB
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Will Levis
|QB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|Abdomen
|Questionable
Saints vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Saints Season Insights (2022)
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Saints were a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. They ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).
- New Orleans put up 19.4 points per game on offense last year (22nd in NFL), and it allowed 20.3 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Saints had the 16th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (217.2 passing yards per game), and they were more effective defensively, ranking second-best with just 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.
- New Orleans averaged 116.6 rushing yards per game on offense last year (19th in NFL), and it surrendered 130.5 rushing yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.
- With 14 forced turnovers (30th in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (27th in NFL), the Saints' -11 turnover margin was the second-worst in the league last season.
Saints vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)
- Moneyline: Saints (-155), Titans (+130)
- Total: 41.5 points
