Mississippi High School Football Live Streams in Leflore County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Leflore County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Amanda Elzy High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.