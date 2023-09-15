Mississippi High School Football Live Streams in Neshoba County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Neshoba County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Neshoba County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Philadelphia High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bogue Chitto High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
