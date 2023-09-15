If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Pike County, Mississippi this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pike County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

North Pike High School at East Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Moss Point, MS

Moss Point, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookhaven High School at McComb High School