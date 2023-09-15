We have 2023 high school football competition in Rankin County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Rankin County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Ridgeland High School at Pearl High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

Pearl, MS

Pearl, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Warren Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Pelahatchie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Pelahatchie, MS

Pelahatchie, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Rankin High School at Madison Central High School