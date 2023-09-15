In Sunflower County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Greenville/Weston High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ruleville, MS

Ruleville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Hill High School at Gentry High School