In Sunflower County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Harrison County
  • Panola County
  • Bolivar County
  • Wayne County
  • Wilkinson County
  • George County
  • Leflore County
  • Newton County
  • Hancock County
  • Hinds County

    • Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Greenville/Weston High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Ruleville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Center Hill High School at Gentry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Indianola, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.