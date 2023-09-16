Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the McNeese Cowboys and Alcorn State Braves match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cowboys. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alcorn State vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction McNeese (-4.2) 67.0 McNeese 36, Alcorn State 31

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Braves games went over the point total just twice last season.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys went 3-6-0 ATS last season.

Last year, three Cowboys games hit the over.

Braves vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 12.0 39.0 -- -- 12.0 39.0 McNeese 20.5 50.5 34.0 52.0 7.0 49.0

