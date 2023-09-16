According to our computer model, the Florida State Seminoles will beat the Boston College Eagles when the two teams play at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Florida State vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Florida State vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+25.5) Over (46) Florida State 38, Boston College 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 98.0%.

The Seminoles have two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 25.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two of the Seminoles' two games have hit the over.

The average total for Florida State games this season has been 55, nine points higher than the total for this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 6.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have hit the over in all of their two games with a set total.

The average point total for Boston College this year is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seminoles vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 55.5 18.5 66 13 -- -- Boston College 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.