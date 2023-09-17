The Miami Dolphins (1-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in an AFC East battle.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

Dolphins vs. Patriots Insights (2022)

Last year, the Dolphins scored three more points per game (23.4) than the Patriots surrendered (20.4).

New England put up 21.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.5 Miami gave up.

The Dolphins averaged 42.5 more yards per game (364.5) than the Patriots gave up per matchup (322) last year.

New England averaged 23.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than Miami gave up (337.8) per matchup last year.

Last season, the Dolphins rushed for just 6.3 fewer yards (99.2) than the Patriots allowed per contest (105.5).

Last year New England racked up 106.6 yards per game on the ground, just 3.6 more yards than Miami allowed per contest (103).

The Dolphins turned the ball over 21 times last season, nine fewer than the Patriots forced turnovers (30).

New England turned the ball over nine more times (23 total) than Miami forced turnovers (14) last season.

Dolphins Away Performance (2022)

The Dolphins scored 24.9 points per game in away games last year (1.5 more than overall), and allowed 30.6 in away games (7.1 more than overall).

The Dolphins picked up more yards in road games (371.1 per game) than they did overall (364.5), but they also gave up more (378.3 per game) than overall (337.8).

On the road last season, Miami accumulated more passing yards (272.1 per game) than overall (265.4). But it also allowed more passing yards (253.9 per game) than overall (234.8).

On the road, the Dolphins accumulated fewer rushing yards (99 per game) than overall (99.2). They also conceded more rushing yards (124.4 per game) than overall (103).

The Dolphins converted 38% of third downs on the road in 2022 (1.8% more than overall), and conceded on 48% in road games (6.4% more than overall).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at New England - NBC 9/24/2023 Denver - CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - FOX

Patriots Home Performance (2022)

At home last year, the Patriots scored fewer points (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4). But they also allowed fewer at home (17.9) than overall (20.4).

The Patriots picked up 293.4 yards per game at home (21.2 fewer than overall), and allowed 306.3 at home (15.7 fewer than overall).

New England picked up fewer passing yards at home (198.8 per game) than it did overall (208), but it also allowed fewer at home (186.3 per game) than overall (216.5).

The Patriots accumulated fewer rushing yards at home (94.6 per game) than they did overall (106.6), and gave up more (120 per game) than overall (105.5).

The Patriots successfully converted 34.7% of third downs at home (0.2% less than overall), and conceded on 38.6% of third downs at home (1.6% less than overall).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami - NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS

