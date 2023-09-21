Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 291 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, putting up 582 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (880 total).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta's 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.290).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the lefty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Fried is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Fried will look to build upon a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Joan Adon 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Kyle Hendricks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.