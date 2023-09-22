Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Benton County, Mississippi has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Benton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Ashland High School at Potts Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Potts Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
