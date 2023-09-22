Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lamar County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Hattiesburg High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Olive High School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.