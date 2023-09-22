Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Newton County, Mississippi, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Newton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Union Public High School at Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lake, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
