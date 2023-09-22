Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Simpson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Simpson County, Mississippi has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Simpson County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Mendenhall High School at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winona Christian School at Senatobia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Senatobia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
