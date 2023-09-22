Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sunflower County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Sunflower County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
West Bolivar High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Ruleville, MS
Clarksdale High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Indianola, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 3
