Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Sunflower County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

West Bolivar High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Ruleville, MS

Ruleville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksdale High School at Gentry High School