Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Union County, Mississippi this week? We have you covered below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Walnut High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Albany High School at Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
