How to Watch the Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a SWAC clash.
Alcorn State ranks 19th-worst in total offense (264 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 70th with 375 yards allowed per game. Prairie View A&M ranks 45th in total yards per game (381.3), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FCS with 484 total yards surrendered per contest.
We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Braves All-Access.
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Braves All-Access
- City: Fayette, Mississippi
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics
|Alcorn State
|Prairie View A&M
|264 (99th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|381.3 (44th)
|375 (77th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|484 (119th)
|185.3 (27th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|191 (25th)
|78.7 (126th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|190.3 (73rd)
|2 (81st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (32nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (32nd)
Alcorn State Stats Leaders
- Aaron Allen has racked up 195 yards (65 ypg) on 23-of-37 passing this season.
- Jarveon Howard has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 208 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.
- This season, Tyler Macon has carried the ball 10 times for 124 yards (41.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 79 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of four targets).
- Tevarrius Adams has put together a 37-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on zero targets.
- Monterio Hunt has racked up two catches for 32 yards, an average of 10.7 yards per game.
Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders
- Trazon Connley has 516 passing yards, or 172 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 221 yards, or 73.7 per game.
- Caleb Johnson has run for 165 yards across 32 carries, scoring one touchdown.
- Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 143 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has eight catches on eight targets.
- Jahquan Bloomfield has caught four passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) with one touchdown.
- Shemar Savage's five targets have resulted in four grabs for 84 yards.
