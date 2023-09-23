The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Alcorn State ranks 19th-worst in total offense (264 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 70th with 375 yards allowed per game. Prairie View A&M ranks 45th in total yards per game (381.3), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FCS with 484 total yards surrendered per contest.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Alcorn State Prairie View A&M 264 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (44th) 375 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484 (119th) 185.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (25th) 78.7 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (73rd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 195 yards (65 ypg) on 23-of-37 passing this season.

Jarveon Howard has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 208 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Tyler Macon has carried the ball 10 times for 124 yards (41.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 79 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of four targets).

Tevarrius Adams has put together a 37-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on zero targets.

Monterio Hunt has racked up two catches for 32 yards, an average of 10.7 yards per game.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has 516 passing yards, or 172 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 221 yards, or 73.7 per game.

Caleb Johnson has run for 165 yards across 32 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 143 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has eight catches on eight targets.

Jahquan Bloomfield has caught four passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage's five targets have resulted in four grabs for 84 yards.

