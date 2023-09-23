Saturday's Bundesliga slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is TSG Hoffenheim squaring off against Union Berlin.

TSG Hoffenheim (3-0-1) journeys to match up with Union Berlin (2-0-2) at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Union Berlin (+105)

Union Berlin (+105) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+225)

TSG Hoffenheim (+225) Draw: (+255)

Watch Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum (0-3-1) is on the road to take on Bayern Munich (3-1-0) at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-1200)

Bayern Munich (-1200) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+1400)

VfL Bochum (+1400) Draw: (+1000)

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg (3-0-1) is on the road to take on Borussia Dortmund (2-2-0) at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (-150)

Borussia Dortmund (-150) Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+320)

VfL Wolfsburg (+320) Draw: (+320)

Watch FC Augsburg vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz (0-1-3) makes the trip to face FC Augsburg (0-2-2) at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FSV Mainz (+155)

FSV Mainz (+155) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+160)

FC Augsburg (+160) Draw: (+240)

Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig (3-0-1) journeys to play Borussia Monchengladbach (0-2-2) at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-185)

RB Leipzig (-185) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+390)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+390) Draw: (+350)

Watch Werder Bremen vs FC Cologne

FC Cologne (0-1-3) is on the road to match up with Werder Bremen (1-0-3) at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Werder Bremen (+145)

Werder Bremen (+145) Underdog: FC Cologne (+170)

FC Cologne (+170) Draw: (+240)

