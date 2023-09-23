The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida State ranks 33rd in the FBS with 462.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 101st in total defense (391.7 yards allowed per contest). Clemson's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 20th-best in the FBS with 40.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 19.7 points per game, which ranks 47th.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on ABC.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Florida State vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Florida State Clemson 462.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.3 (25th) 391.7 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.7 (6th) 189.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (16th) 273 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (39th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has been a dual threat for Florida State so far this season. He has 729 passing yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 96 yards (32 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 194 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Johnny Wilson's team-leading 209 yards as a receiver have come on 11 receptions (out of 21 targets).

Keon Coleman has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 56.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell's seven catches have yielded 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 693 passing yards, or 231 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Will Shipley has run for 225 yards on 36 carries so far this year. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 58 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Phil Mafah has racked up 166 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has racked up 197 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Antonio Williams has recorded 145 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Tyler Brown has racked up 79 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

