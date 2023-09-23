The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) will face off against a fellow ACC foe, the Clemson Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Seminoles favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Clemson matchup.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Florida State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Clemson Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Florida State vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Florida State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Clemson has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Florida State & Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the ACC +100 Bet $100 to win $100 Clemson To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the ACC +375 Bet $100 to win $375

