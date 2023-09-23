Georgia vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The UAB Blazers (1-2) will look to upset the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 42 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. UAB matchup.
Georgia vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Georgia vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-42)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-41.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- BYU vs Kansas
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- NC State vs Virginia
- UCLA vs Utah
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- SMU vs TCU
Georgia vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 42-point favorites.
- UAB has won one game against the spread this season.
Georgia & UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the SEC
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.