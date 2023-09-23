In the contest between the Miami Hurricanes and Temple Owls on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hurricanes to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Temple (+23.5) Over (45.5) Miami (FL) 31, Temple 21

Week 4 Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this contest.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread in every game this year.

One of the Hurricanes' two games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 2.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Miami (FL) contests.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 8.3% chance to win.

The Owls have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

The Owls have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Temple games this season have averaged an over/under of 55.5 points, 10.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 44.7 14.3 44.7 14.3 -- -- Temple 24.0 22.0 32.5 15.0 7.0 36.0

