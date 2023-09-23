A pair of SEC teams meet when the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-6.5) 49.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-6.5) 49.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Mississippi State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

South Carolina has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the SEC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.