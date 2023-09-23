The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-1) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

North Carolina Central is averaging 341.7 yards per game on offense this season (68th in the FCS), and is allowing 273.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball. Mississippi Valley State ranks 25th-worst in points per game (14), but it has been better defensively, ranking 71st in the FCS with 29.5 points surrendered per contest.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State North Carolina Central 78 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.7 (63rd) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.7 (30th) 15.5 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (44th) 62.5 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has put up 76 passing yards, or 38 per game, so far this season. He has completed 80% of his passes.

Jared Wilson has run the ball six times for 20 yards.

Zamariyon Kendall has racked up 8 yards (on three carries).

Kerrick Ross has totaled five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 41 (20.5 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Cobie Bates has caught five passes and compiled 34 receiving yards (17 per game).

Rashad Eades' one catch (on one target) has netted him 15 yards (7.5 ypg).

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central so far this season. He has 391 passing yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Latrell Collier has compiled 215 rushing yards on 47 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 97 yards (32.3 per game) on five catches with one touchdown.

Quentin McCall's 132 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has registered six receptions and one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in 12 receptions for 69 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest.

