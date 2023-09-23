In the contest between the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Rebels to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+6.5) Toss Up (55.5) Ole Miss 28, Alabama 27

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rebels based on the moneyline is 32.3%.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice in two opportunities this year.

One of the Rebels' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Ole Miss this season is 7.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Crimson Tide have won once against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 1-2.

Alabama has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The total for this game is 55.5, 0.3 points fewer than the average total in Alabama games thus far this season.

Rebels vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 32.3 14.7 40.0 20.5 17.0 3.0 Ole Miss 52.7 16.7 60.5 15.0 37.0 20.0

