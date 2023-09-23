Sun Belt foes will clash when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Southern Miss 28, Arkansas State 27

Southern Miss is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Golden Eagles have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Arkansas State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Red Wolves are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+6.5)



Arkansas State (+6.5) Southern Miss is winless against the spread this season.

Entering play this week, Arkansas State has one victory against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points once this season.

This season, Arkansas State has played one game with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 30 points per game, 17.5 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 47.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 35 28 42 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 52.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 40.7 37.5 47 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

