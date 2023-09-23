Our computer model predicts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will defeat the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Centennial Bank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+6.5) Over (48.5) Southern Miss 29, Arkansas State 25

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

The Golden Eagles have no wins against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

The average total for Southern Miss games this season has been 50.5, two points higher than the total for this game.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Wolves have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Red Wolves is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6.5 points or more this season (0-2).

The Red Wolves have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under in Arkansas State games this year is 5.7 more points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Golden Eagles vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Miss 18.7 33.7 21.5 17.5 13 66 Arkansas State 11.3 39 17 22 0 73

