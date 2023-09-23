The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

With 18.7 points per game (18th-worst) and 33.7 points allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), Southern Miss has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Arkansas State has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 16th-worst in total offense (307.7 total yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (447.3 total yards allowed per game).

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Arkansas State 300.3 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.7 (116th) 364.7 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.3 (107th) 91.3 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.3 (73rd) 209.0 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (121st) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (128th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 598 passing yards for Southern Miss, completing 53.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Rodrigues Clark has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 157 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Frank Gore Jr. has carried the ball 30 times for 76 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in nine receptions for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has put together a 114-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims has compiled six receptions for 70 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per game.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has racked up 227 yards on 47.1% passing this season.

Ja'Quez Cross is his team's leading rusher with 28 carries for 231 yards, or 77.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Zak Wallace has piled up 30 carries and totaled 100 yards with one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson has totaled seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 105 (35.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has one touchdown.

Corey Rucker has caught seven passes and compiled 85 receiving yards (28.3 per game).

Reagan Ealy's seven catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 63 yards (21.0 ypg).

