Pac-12 rivals will clash when the No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is USC vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 36, Arizona State 21

USC 36, Arizona State 21 USC has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Arizona State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Sun Devils have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2500.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+34.5)



Arizona State (+34.5) USC has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Trojans won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 34.5 points or more.

Arizona State has not covered the spread yet this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Every USC game this season has exceeded Saturday's total of 62.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 62.5 is 9.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for USC (59.3 points per game) and Arizona State (13 points per game).

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 49.7 49.7 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51 Implied Total AVG 27 27 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.