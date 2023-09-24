The AFL slate on Sunday, which includes Fremantle Dockers versus Essendon Bombers in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match, should provide some fireworks.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Fremantle Dockers at Essendon Bombers

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Western Bulldogs at Gold Coast Suns

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.