Foster Moreau did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Moreau's stats on this page.

In terms of last year's season stats, Moreau was targeted 54 times and had 33 catches for 420 yards (12.7 per reception) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Moreau's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Foster Moreau Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Saints.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Moreau 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 54 33 420 237 2 12.7

Moreau Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Cardinals 4 3 30 0 Week 3 @Titans 4 3 44 0 Week 7 Texans 5 3 28 0 Week 8 @Saints 9 6 31 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 5 2 42 0 Week 10 Colts 4 3 43 1 Week 11 @Broncos 3 1 33 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 3 33 1 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 32 0 Week 14 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 16 @Steelers 3 2 19 0 Week 17 49ers 3 3 55 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1 1 10 0

Rep Foster Moreau and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.