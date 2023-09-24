Jamaal Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Williams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

On the ground, Williams has season stats of 27 rushes for 74 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. He also has two catches on two targets for seven yards.

Jamaal Williams Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Saints have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Kendre Miller (LP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Saints vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 27 74 0 2.7 2 2 7 0

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0

