LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Real Sociedad vs Getafe CF
Getafe CF (2-1-2) is on the road to match up with Real Sociedad (1-3-1) at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-190)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+550)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF (2-0-3) makes the trip to match up with Rayo Vallecano (3-0-2) at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Rayo Vallecano (+155)
- Underdog: Villarreal CF (+165)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Real Betis vs Cadiz CF
Cadiz CF (2-1-2) is on the road to face Real Betis (2-1-2) at Benito Villamarin.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Betis (-125)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+330)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch UD Las Palmas vs Granada CF
Granada CF (1-0-4) travels to face UD Las Palmas (0-2-3) at Gran Canaria.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: UD Las Palmas (+100)
- Underdog: Granada CF (+260)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid (5-0-0) is on the road to take on Atletico Madrid (2-1-1) at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (+145)
- Underdog: Atletico Madrid (+175)
- Draw: (+230)
